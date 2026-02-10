International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2026

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is celebrated annually under the observance of the United Nations General Assembly to promote equal participation of women inthe Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) field.

The resolution was passed in 2015, out of growing global concern over the underrepresentation of women and girls in scientific fields and the need for inclusive policies and opportunities, which declared February 11 as the commemoration day.

As per UNESCO, women still make up less than one-third of researchers worldwide. Despite gains in education, women still account for only about one in three researchers globally, underscoring the urgency of targeted action to remove barriers in STEM education, research careers, and leadership roles.

Therefore, closing this gender gap is essential not only for fairness but also to enhance the quality, relevance, and impact of science, technology, and innovation.

This year, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2026 theme is “Vision to impact: Redefining STEM by closing the gender gap”.

This reflects a strategic shift from broad policy recommendations and awareness to showcase concrete good practices and scalable solutions that are already helping to build more inclusive STEM ecosystems worldwide.

This year’s observance builds on earlier global efforts, including UNESCO’s 2024 Call to Action: Closing the Gender Gap in Science and the 2025 Imagine a world with more women in science #EveryVoiceInScience campaign, which collectively urged governments, research institutions, and industries to address structural impediments and biases that limit women’s participation in science.

At UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, where a hybrid global event is being held, leaders in science and gender equality are spotlighting real-world initiatives that have successfully increased women’s inclusion in STEM fields.

Panels will hold discussions on key areas like expanding access to emerging technologies, supporting women in scientific entrepreneurship, and improving opportunities across health research, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more.