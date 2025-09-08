International Literacy Day 2025: How Far India’s Literacy Rate Has Come Since Independence

International Literacy Day 2025: International Literacy day is celebrated on 8th September, 2025 every year, it is a reminder that literacy is not just about reading and writing, but also about giving people the tools to live with dignity, opportunity, and freedom.

The first International Literacy Day was celebrated on September 8, 1967. That celebration marked the start of decades of global efforts from awareness campaigns to education programs all focused on promoting literacy.

Since then, the day has grown from being just a symbolic observance to becoming a worldwide movement. Today, almost every country marks International Literacy Day. It is observed both in developed nations, where literacy rates are high, and in developing regions, where illiteracy is still a major issue. Over the years, UNESCO has recorded participation from hundreds of countries, showing their shared commitment to fighting illiteracy and reinforcing the belief that literacy is not a luxury, but a basic human right.

International Literacy Day 2025: Importance of Day

For India, this is especially significant as the nation envisions becoming a developed country by 2047, when it marks 100 years of Independence, a goal outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Strengthening literacy is a key step in achieving this vision, as it directly impacts growth, equality, and empowerment.

In India, according to the Constitution, a person is considered literate if they can read and write with understanding in any language. By highlighting this basic yet essential skill, International Literacy Day reminds us that literacy is not only a right but also a foundation for national progress.

Despite major progress, according to the reports of UNESCO that as of 2024, nearly 739 million young people and adults around the world still do not possess basic literacy skills.

India’s Literacy Rate At the Time of Independence

When India attained Independence on August 15, 1947, the nation’s literacy rate was barely 12%. The first nationwide census in 1951 recorded a slight improvement, with the overall literacy rate rising to 18.33%, according to data from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The figures also revealed a sharp gender gap, while 27.16% of men were literate, only 8.86% of women could read and write, marking a disparity of 18.30 percentage points (PIB data).

India’s Literacy Rate Now

According to the 2011 Census, India’s overall literacy rate was 74.04% with 82.14% for men and 65.46% for women. Kerala topped the list at 93.91%, followed by Lakshadweep (92.28%) and Mizoram (91.58%). On the other hand, Bihar recorded the lowest literacy rate at 63.82%, just below Arunachal Pradesh (66.95%) and Rajasthan (67.06%). These figures showed how far India had come since Independence, but also revealed the wide gaps that still existed between states and between men and women.

As per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24, reported by The Economic Times and The Times of India, India’s literacy rate (age 7+) has now risen to 80.9%, a remarkable jump from just 12% in 1947. Yet, the averages hide sharp divides: literacy in urban areas is 88.9%, compared to 77.5% in rural areas. Similarly, male literacy stands at 87.2%, while female literacy trails at 74.6%. States such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan continue to underperform, showing that India’s literacy journey has been steady but uneven. Still, the PLFS data signals real momentum, suggesting that with sustained efforts, the gaps can be narrowed further.