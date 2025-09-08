International Literacy Day 2025: Importance Of Day, Sample Speech Ideas For Students

International Literacy Day 2025: International Literacy day is celebrated on 8th September, 2025 every year, it is a reminder that literacy is not just about reading and writing, but also about giving people the tools to live with dignity, opportunity, and freedom.

The first International Literacy Day was celebrated on September 8, 1967. That celebration marked the start of decades of global efforts from awareness campaigns to education programs all focused on promoting literacy.

Theme of This Year

The theme for International Literacy Day 2025 is “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era.” This year focuses on the growing role of technology in education and the need to equip everyone with the skills to read, write, and understand in a digital world. It emphasizes how literacy today goes beyond books, it includes understanding information online, digital communication, and using technology responsibly.

How is Day Important for India?

International Literacy Day aims to promote literacy among people. As envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to become a developed country by 2047, a year when it would be celebrating its 100th Independence Day. Thus, International Literacy Day is crucial for India, as it aims to make them aware of the importance of education.

It must be noted here that a person in India is considered literate if he or she has the ability to read and write with understanding in any language, according to the Constitution.

Sample Speech for Schools/ Colleges

Hello to one and all present here. I am (Your Name here) and today we are here to celebrate International Literacy Day 2025, a day dedicated to the importance of reading and writing for everyone. Literacy is more than just being able to read books, it gives people the power to think, communicate, and create opportunities for themselves.

The theme this year, “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era,” reminds us that learning doesn’t only happen in the classroom. Today, technology plays a huge role in how we access knowledge. Being literate also means knowing how to use digital tools effectively and responsibly.

According to the reports of UNESCO that as of 2024, nearly 739 million young people and adults around the world still do not possess basic literacy skills. So as a young generation, it is our responsibility to take India ahead.

Let us all pledge to read more, share knowledge, and ensure that everyone around us has the opportunity to learn. Because literacy is not just a skill, it is the key to a brighter, more empowered future.

Thank you and have a nice day!

