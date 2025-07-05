IOB LBO Admit Card 2025 Released At iob.in For July 12 Exam- Check Steps to Download, Other Details Here

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has officially released the admit cards for the Local Bank Officer (LBO) Exam 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam and are going to appear for the exam can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. iob.in.

Candidates must know that the admit card is very document for the examination and they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination without it. The examination will take place on 12th July, 2025 across the various centres throughout India. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 400 vacancies.

IOB LBO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website- iob.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘Recruitment’ or ‘Careers’ on the homepage, open it.

Step 3: Now find the link of ‘IOB LBO Admit Card 2025’ and then click it.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the registration number, date of birth and anything that is required then submit it.

Stop 6: After submission, your IOB LBO Admit Cards will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the details and download it for future reference.

Step 8: Now print it out for the day of the examination.

Candidates must note that to be eligible for the exam, they must have a graduation degree from any recognised university or any equivalent qualification which is approved by the central government. Additionally, candidates must be in the age group between 20 to 30 years, while the relaxation will be applied according to the government norms. The selection process has various rounds, first in an online written examination, then a local language test, then personal interview and document verification and medical examination. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.