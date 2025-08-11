IOB Recruitment 2025: Registration Starts For Over 700 Vacancies At iob.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply Here

IOB Recruitment 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has started the registration process for engagement of apprentices. The aim is to fill the total of 750 vacancies. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply through the official website, i.e. iob.in.

The application process started on 10th August, 2025 and it will end on 20th August, 2025. According to the official schedule, the Overseas Bank Recruitment 2025 examination will take place on 24th August, 2025.

IOB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are from general and EWS category must be in the age range between 20 to 28 years old.

They must hold a degree in any discipline/ subject from any recognised university or any equivalent qualification which is acknowledged by the central government.

The detailed eligibility criteria is available on the official website, candidates must check that.

IOB Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- iob.in.

Step 2: Find the ‘careers’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the link of the application and open it.

Step 4: Fill the form using your personal and academic information according to the instructions.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 6: Re-check the details and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

IOB Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Application fees for the candidates from General, OBC, and EWS is Rs. 944, it’s Rs. 708 for the female candidates and ST category candidates and fees for candidates from PwBD category candidates is Rs. 472.

The selection process for the recruitment consists of various stages, which includes online examination, then local language proficiency test and then there is personal interaction test. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.