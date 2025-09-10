IOCL Recruitment 2025: Application Begins For Engineers Posts At iocl.com- Check Eligibility, Application Fees And Other Details Here

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started the online application process for the recruitment of engineers/officers (Grade-A) in Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines. This recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement No. IOCL/CO-HR/Rectt/2025/01. The application window is open from September 5 to September 21, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through IOCL’s official website.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants are required to possess a full-time B.Tech, B.E., or equivalent degree in the respective engineering discipline. The degree must be earned through a regular program from institutions, colleges, universities, or deemed universities recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories must obtain at least 65% marks in their qualifying degree, while those from SC, ST, and PwBD categories need a minimum of 55%, as per their institution’s norms. The maximum age limit is 26 years as of the application deadline. Only candidates meeting both the educational and age requirements will be considered eligible for the selection process.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Eligible candidates need to visit the IOCL careers page, go to "Latest Job Openings," and click on Apply Online.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and left thumb impression.

Carefully fill out the application form and pay the required application fee.

Finally, submit the form and keep a copy saved for future reference.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will include 100 objective multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The exam will be conducted for a total duration of 150 minutes.

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will include the following stages:

i. Computer-Based Test (CBT)

ii. Group Discussion (GD) and Group Task (GT)

iii. Personal Interview (PI)

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Application fees

SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are not required to pay any application fee. Applicants belonging to other categories must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500. In addition, any applicable charges for online payment through credit card, debit card, or bank transactions will have to be borne by the candidate.