IOCL Recruitment 2025: Apply For 537 Apprentice Posts At iocl.com- Check Details Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has officially invited the application for the Apprentice posts. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment can now apply through the official website, i.e. iocl.com. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 537 posts in the organisation.

The registration for the apprentice posts started on 29th August, 2025 and it will end on 18th September, 2025. Candidates must note that the duration of apprenticeship is 12 months from the date of the engagement as mentioned on the official notice.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The detailed eligibility criteria is given in the official notice which is attached below. Some basic eligibility points are:

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not more than 24 years old as of 31.08.2025, which will be considered the cut-off date for eligibility.

Applicants whose qualifying examination results are still awaited on the cut-off date are not eligible to apply.

Graduate/Diploma holders must have obtained their qualification from a recognized University/Institute through a regular full-time course in the relevant trade/discipline.

A minimum of 50% aggregate marks is required in the qualifying examination. For SC, ST, and PwBD candidates applying against reserved posts, the minimum requirement is 45%.

Qualifications acquired through part-time, correspondence, or distance education modes will not be accepted.

Candidates holding higher professional qualifications such as BE/B.Tech., MBA, CA, LLB, MCA, or equivalent, or those pursuing and completing such qualifications before joining apprenticeship training, will not be eligible.

Candidates must read the official notice for the detailed eligibility criteria. Above mentioned are just basic points given on the official notice.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

A Panel-cum-Merit List will be prepared for all candidates who have applied for a post through the portal and meet the prescribed eligibility criteria. The list will be arranged in descending order of percentage of marks, calculated on the basis of the aggregate marks obtained in all subjects across all years/semesters of the essential qualification relevant to the trade applied for. Candidates must keep checking the official website for all the important updates.