IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Applications Begins For 348 Posts At ippbonline.com- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has opened the registration process for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (Executive) posts for 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 348 vacancies. The online application process started on October 9, 2025, and will continue until October 29, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website — ippbonline.com.

IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline (regular or distance learning) from a university, institution, or board recognized by the Government of India or approved by a government regulatory body. The age of candidates should be between 20 and 35 years as of August 1, 2025.

IPPB GDS Jobs 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website — ippbonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the available application link.

Register by entering the required details.

Log in with your credentials and complete the application form.

Verify all the details entered and make the payment of the application fee.

After successful submission, download the completed form and take a printout for future reference.

IPPB GDS Jobs 2025; direct link to download official notice here

IPPB GDS Jobs 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be based on the candidate’s marks percentage in their graduation.

IPPB GDS Vacancies 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 750. Candidates must confirm their eligibility before applying or making the payment. Once the application is submitted, it cannot be withdrawn, and the fee paid will not be refunded or adjusted for any future recruitment process under any circumstances.

Candidates should verify that all information entered in the application form is accurate before final submission. For complete details on eligibility, the selection process, and other recruitment guidelines, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.