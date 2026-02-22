Is your university fake? UGC flags 32 unrecognised universities across India; 12 in Delhi

Fake Universities in India: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released its latest list of fake universities for 2026, identifying 32 unauthorised institutions operating across the country that are illegally offering degrees without recognition under the UGC Act, 1956.

As per the updated list, Delhi has the highest number of fake universities with 12 entities, followed by Uttar Pradesh and other states raising fresh concerns about misleading claims and the academic future of students.

The UGC, which functions under the Ministry of Education, has emphasised that degrees awarded by these flagged institutions have no legal validity for employment, higher education, or government jobs.

Students and parents have been warned to thoroughly verify the recognition status of any university before seeking admission.

State-Wise list of Institutions declared fake by UGC (As on February 2026)

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Delhi

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)

Institute of Management and Engineering

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd.

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

National Institute of Management Solution

Mountain Institute of Management & Technology

Haryana

Magic & Art University, Faridabad

Jharkhand

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Karnataka

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur

Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru

Kerala

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode

St John's University

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur

Puducherry

Usha Latchumanan College of Education

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Rajasthan

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Why this warning matters

The UGC’s notification comes ahead of the new academic session, when students typically begin applying for admissions. By publishing the state‑wise list of fake universities, the commission aims to protect students from falling prey to dubious institutions that offer easy degrees without genuine academic standards.

Prospective applicants are urged to cross‑check university credentials on the official UGC website before making any enrolment decisions.