trendingNowenglish3019508https://zeenews.india.com/education/is-your-university-fake-ugc-flags-32-unrecognised-universities-across-india-12-in-delhi-3019508.html
Is your university fake? UGC flags 32 unrecognised universities across India; 12 in Delhi
FAKE UNIVERSITIES INDIA 2026 DECLARED BY UGC

Is your university fake? UGC flags 32 unrecognised universities across India; 12 in Delhi

Fake Universities in India: The UGC, which functions under the Ministry of Education, has emphasised that degrees awarded by these flagged institutions have no legal validity for employment, higher education, or government jobs.  

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 11:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi has the highest number of fake universities, with 12 entities.
  • Degrees awarded by these flagged institutions have no legal validity for employment, higher education, or government jobs.
  • Students and parents have been warned to thoroughly verify the recognition status of any university before seeking admission.
Is your university fake? UGC flags 32 unrecognised universities across India; 12 in DelhiUGC fake university list 2026

Fake Universities in India: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released its latest list of fake universities for 2026, identifying 32 unauthorised institutions operating across the country that are illegally offering degrees without recognition under the UGC Act, 1956.  

As per the updated list, Delhi has the highest number of fake universities with 12 entities, followed by Uttar Pradesh and other states raising fresh concerns about misleading claims and the academic future of students.  

The UGC, which functions under the Ministry of Education, has emphasised that degrees awarded by these flagged institutions have no legal validity for employment, higher education, or government jobs.  

Students and parents have been warned to thoroughly verify the recognition status of any university before seeking admission.  

State-Wise list of Institutions declared fake by UGC (As on February 2026) 

Andhra Pradesh

  • Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur 
  • Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam 

Arunachal Pradesh  

  • Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine 

Delhi  

  • World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU) 
  • Institute of Management and Engineering 
  • All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University 
  • Commercial University Ltd. 
  • United Nations University 
  • Vocational University 
  • ADR-Centric Juridical University 
  • Indian Institute of Science and Engineering 
  • Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment 
  • Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) 
  • National Institute of Management Solution 
  • Mountain Institute of Management & Technology 

Haryana 

  • Magic & Art University, Faridabad 

Jharkhand  

  • Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi 

Karnataka  

  • Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur 
  • Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru 

Kerala 

  • International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode 
  • St John's University 

Maharashtra 

  • Raja Arabic University, Nagpur 
  • National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur 

Puducherry 

  • Usha Latchumanan College of Education 
  • Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education 

Rajasthan  

  1. Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi 

Uttar Pradesh  

  • Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj 
  • Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh 
  • Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow 
  • Mahamaya Technical University, Noida 

West Bengal  

  • Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata 
  • Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata 

Why this warning matters 

The UGC’s notification comes ahead of the new academic session, when students typically begin applying for admissions. By publishing the state‑wise list of fake universities, the commission aims to protect students from falling prey to dubious institutions that offer easy degrees without genuine academic standards.  

Prospective applicants are urged to cross‑check university credentials on the official UGC website before making any enrolment decisions. 

