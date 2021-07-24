ISC Class 12 board results 2021: Pass percentage stands at 99.76%, girls and boys neck-to-neck

New Delhi: ISC (Class 12) board results have been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday (July 24). The pass percentage for ISC 12th this year was recorded at 99.76 per cent. Girls scored a pass percentage of 99.86 per cent, slightly higher than boys who achieved a pass percentage of 99.66 per cent.

Around 94,011 candidates had appeared for ISC Class 12 this year.

The results for the ISC students have been prepared on the basis of an alternative pattern of assessment. The ISC Results 2021 were based on the average marks of papers/subjects scored by candidates in various tests/exams conducted by the school at Classes 11 and 12. The marks for the project work and ISC year 2021 practical examination were also included in the assessment criteria.

In 2020, for class 12, as many as 96.84 per cent students had cleared the exam, whereas 96.52 per cent had passed in 2019.

The results are available on the official websites of the Council at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. The students can also receive the results through SMS. In its official release on Friday (July 23), the Council informed that the results will be available for schools through the ‘Career portal’ of the council which can be accessed using the principal’s log-in ID and password.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council did not conduct ICSE and ISC examinations. In June, the Council announced the cancellation of ISC Class 12 examinations after the Centre scrapped CBSE Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2020-2021.

What options do the students have in case they are not satisfied with the results?

In case a candidate has objection(s) in connection to the marks they have been awarded, they can make a written complaint to their respective schools stating the objection in detail. Schools will go through all the complaints in detail and forward only valid ones to the CISCE board. All these requests have to be sent to the board latest by August 1.

It is to be noted, that the concern raising mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors.

