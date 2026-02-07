ISRO Announces Launch Schedule for Venus Orbiter Mission

The Venus Orbiter Mission is India’s first dedicated space mission to study the planet Venus. Recently, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled the launch schedule for its Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), marking a significant step in India’s expanding planetary exploration efforts.

The mission aims to carry out detailed investigations of Venus’s atmosphere, surface geology, and potential volcanic activity, contributing to a deeper scientific understanding of Earth’s nearest planetary neighbour.

Venus holds strong scientific significance due to its harsh environmental conditions, including an extremely dense carbon dioxide atmosphere, sulphuric acid cloud layers, and an intense runaway greenhouse effect.

Aim of Venus Orbiter Mission

Through this mission, scientists seek to better understand atmospheric evolution, climate dynamics, and planetary processes that may offer insights into Earth’s past and future.

The orbiter will be equipped with a range of indigenous and internationally developed instruments to analyse atmospheric composition, cloud behaviour, surface features, the ionosphere, and interactions with the solar wind.

A major objective of the mission is to investigate evidence of active or recent volcanism on Venus. Using advanced radar and spectroscopic techniques, the orbiter is expected to detect surface changes and thermal anomalies, contributing valuable data to the ongoing scientific debate over Venus’s geological activity.

The mission will also study atmospheric processes such as super-rotation and the presence of trace gases, phenomena that are still not fully understood.

The Venus Orbiter Mission builds upon ISRO’s experience gained from earlier interplanetary successes, including the Chandrayaan lunar missions and the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan). It highlights India’s growing expertise in deep-space navigation, long-duration mission management, and cost-effective space exploration.

However, planned international collaboration in payload development is expected to further enhance scientific outcomes and strengthen global research partnerships.

In addition to its scientific objectives, the mission carries significant technological and strategic importance. It is expected to drive advancements in spacecraft autonomy, thermal management systems, and high-resolution radar imaging capable of operating under extreme environmental conditions.

Significance

The Venus Orbiter Mission strengthens India’s planetary science capabilities and reinforces its standing among leading space-faring nations. By contributing critical insights into planetary climates, the mission underscores India’s commitment to peaceful, collaborative, and globally relevant space exploration.