/‘It was edited, not real’: NTA rejects NEET OMR tampering claims, says viral sheet was digitally altered

The National Testing Agency has shot down claims about tampering in NEET UG 2026 candidate Arya Singh's OMR answer sheet, saying the version doing the rounds on social media isn't the real thing it's been digitally edited.
The agency says it went back and checked its own records, and the actual OMR sheet is sitting safely with them, untouched.
It also pointed out that the candidate herself was already sent the original sheet on her registered email, back during the OMR Response Key challenge window the standard step every candidate goes through.
However, it is not just one candidate who has digitally forged the marksheet, but there are several other candidates who have taken the help of AI to alter their OMR.
So what gave the fake away?
According to NTA, whoever edited the viral image changed the invigilator's signature time.
Regarding claims by Ms. Arya Singh (App No. 260410434102) about her NEET (UG) 2026 OMR answer sheet:— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 20, 2026
NTA has verified the record.
The genuine OMR of the candidate is with NTA. It was also emailed to her at the registered e-mail address during the OMR Response Key challenge…
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Regarding claims about Shri Avaneesh Srivastava (App No. 260411198880, Roll No. 2001805051) and his NEET (UG) 2026 OMR answer sheet:— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 20, 2026
NTA has verified the record.
The genuine OMR of the candidate is on file. It was also emailed to him at the registered e-mail address during the…
The real sheet shows 3:45 PM. The circulated one shows 2:45 PM.
That one-hour shift, along with a few other inconsistencies the agency says it spotted, was enough to confirm the image had been tampered with.
NTA is standing firmly behind the score it originally gave her 167 marks saying it's been checked thoroughly and isn't changing.
The agency didn't stop at just clearing things up, though. It issued a pointed warning: faking or spreading forged exam documents isn't just misleading, it's illegal.
Under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, this kind of thing can lead to real legal consequences.
NTA said tampering with exam records like this chips away at trust in the entire system, and anyone involved could be held accountable.
All of this comes as conversations about the OMR sheet's authenticity have been spreading online, with plenty of people sharing and reacting to the viral image without knowing where it actually came from.
Wrapping up its statement, NTA said it remains committed to running NEET UG and other major entrance exams fairly and transparently, and that it won't hesitate to act against anyone trying to mess with the process.
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