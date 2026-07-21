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‘It was edited, not real’: NTA rejects NEET OMR tampering claims, says viral sheet was digitally altered

NTA is standing firmly behind the score it originally gave her 167 marks saying it's been checked thoroughly and isn't changing.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 08:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
‘It was edited, not real’: NTA rejects NEET OMR tampering claims, says viral sheet was digitally altered

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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