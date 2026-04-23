JAC 10th Result 2026: 95.27% pass, Priyanshu and Shivangi top with 99.60%, Girls lead

JAC topper list 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the Class 10 (Matric) examination results for 2026 with a significant improvement in overall performance. This year, the state achieved an impressive pass percentage of 95.27%, marking one of the highest success rates in recent years.

The 2026 results reflect a notable rise in student achievement across Jharkhand, with schools from districts like Ranchi and Hazaribagh contributing significantly to the top ranks.

Also Read: JAC Class 10 Result 2026 out

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Additionally, Gumla district emerged as the top-performing district, highlighting balanced academic progress across regions rather than concentration in a few urban centers.

In the district-wise performance, Gumla achieved a pass percentage of 99.32%, followed by Dumka (99.02%), Pakur (98.56%), East Singhbhum (98.02%) and Latehar (96.90%). Chatra recorded the lowest pass percentage at 91.20%. Over 2.26 lakh students achieved first division, underlining improved academic standards and consistent performance across the state.

Girls outperform Boys again

With the continuous trend of the previous year, girls have outperformed boys in the JAC Class 10 examinations. While detailed gender-wise percentages are yet to be fully released, the performance gap once again underscores the growing academic excellence of female students in the state.

This trend aligns with past data as well. For instance, in 2024, girls recorded a higher pass percentage than boys (91% vs 89.7%), reflecting a consistent pattern of better performance by female candidates.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2026 Out

Students who appeared for the JAC Class 10 exams can check their results online through the official website jacresults.com by entering their roll number and roll code. The results are also accessible through platforms like DigiLocker for added convenience.

The board has advised students to rely only on official sources for accurate information and avoid misinformation circulating on unofficial platforms.

The sharp rise in pass percentage from around 90% in 2024 to over 95% in 2026 indicates improved learning outcomes, better exam preparedness, and possibly more effective academic interventions across Jharkhand.