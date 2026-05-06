Jharkhand JAC 12th result out at jacresults.com: Check how to download scorecard through DigiLocker

The Jharkhand Academic Council has officially announced the Class 12 Intermediate results for 2026. Science, Arts, and Commerce stream students can now check and download their results online. For most of them, this result isn't just a number — it's the starting point for whatever comes next, whether that's college admissions, career decisions, or something else entirely.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at mahresult.nic.in

Where to check Jharkhand JAC 12th result

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jacresults.com jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Students can also access their results through DigiLocker.

How did students perform this year?

Out of 3,24,587 students who registered for the JAC Class 12 exams, 3,22,341 actually appeared. Of those, 2,97,414 cleared the examination. That's a strong showing overall.

Check by stream:

Arts: 96.14%

Commerce: 93.37%

Science: 82.92%

Arts led the pack this year, but all three streams put up solid numbers.

When were the exams held?

The JAC Class 12 exams took place between February 3 and February 21, 2026, covering different subjects across all three streams during that period.

Checking your result through DigiLocker

DigiLocker is a convenient option, especially if you want a digital copy of your marksheet stored somewhere safe. Here's how it works:

Open the DigiLocker app or head to digilocker.gov.in Log in with your registered mobile number Go to the "Search Documents" section Search for Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Select Class 12 result Enter the required details Download and save your marksheet

Your marksheet will also show up automatically in the "Issued Documents" section — so it's there whenever you need it later.

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Passing marks criteria

Students need at least 33% in each individual subject, along with a minimum 33% overall aggregate, to be considered passing. Both conditions matter; clearing one without the other isn't enough.

If you've fallen short in one or more subjects, supplementary exams are an option. The board will be releasing details on the application process and exam dates for those soon, so keep an eye out.

For everyone who's passed well done. Start looking into your higher education options and get those marksheets downloaded and stored safely. For those who didn't quite make it this time, the supplementary route is still open. It's not over