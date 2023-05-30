JAC Board 12th Results 2023: Jharkhand Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result Declared At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Direct Link Here

JAC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced JAC 12th results 2023 for arts and commerce streams today, May 30. Students who appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 12 arts, commerce can check JAC result 2023 12th arts and JAC commerce 12th result 2023 on the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, direct link is provided below. Students will have to enter roll code and roll number to check JAC 12th result 2023 commerce and JAC 12th board arts result 2023.

JAC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result: Direct Link

Pass percentage of girls and boys, overall pass percentage, district wise result, toppers name and other details will be shared soon. JAC conducted the Jharkhand Board 12th Exams from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023. this year, over 4 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023

Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2022 and take a printout for future use.

JAC 12th science result 2023 was announced earlier and the pass percentage was 81.45%. Last year, the pass percentage of arts stream was 97.42% while commerce students recorded a pass percentage of 92.74%.