JAC Board 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Result To Be Released Soon At jacresults.com- Steps To Download Scorecards Here

JAC Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 soon on its official website. The Class 12 exams were held from February 11 to March 4, and the Class 10 exams from February 11 to March 9. Students across the state are eagerly waiting for their results. While the exact date has not been confirmed yet, based on previous years, the results are likely to be declared by mid-May. Last year, JAC announced Class 10 results on April 19 and Class 12 results on April 30. A similar timeline is expected this year, but students should wait for an official announcement.

The Class 12 results in 2024 showed solid performance in all streams. The pass percentage was 72.7 percent in the Science stream, 90.60 percent in Commerce, and 93.7 percent in Arts. For Class 10, the overall pass percentage was 90.39 percent, with girls performing better than boys — 91 percent compared to 89.7 percent. Notably, 54.2 percent of Class 10 students achieved first division marks.

Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Official website to check result

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Result 2025: Steps to check here

Go to the official result website — jacresults.com For Class 10 results, click on “Results of Annual Secondary Examination – 2025” For Class 12 results, click on “Results of Class XII Annual Examination – 2025” Enter your roll code and roll number in the given fields Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result on the screen Download and take a printout of the result for future use

To pass the Jharkhand Board exams, students need to score a minimum of 23 marks out of 70 in each subject and at least 33 out of 100 overall. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) also follows a grace marks policy. If a student falls short by less than 5% in a subject, grace marks may be awarded. Additionally, students who fail in up to two subjects by less than 3% in each may also be eligible for grace marks.