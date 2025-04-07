JAC Board Exam 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Out Soon At jacresults.com- Check Details Here

JAC Class 10th And 12th Results 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 10th and 12th class results for the session 2024-25 soon. Students who have appeared for the class 10th and 12th JAC Examination will be able to check their through the official website i.e. jacresults.com.

The examination for JAC Class 10th took place from 11th February, 2025 to 8th March, 2025. And the examination for class 12th took place from 11th February, 2025 to 4th March, 2025. Last year, in 2024 the class 10th result was declared on 19th April, 2024 and Class 12th result was released on 30th April, 2024.

JAC Class 10th And 12th Results 2025: Last year trends

In 2024, total number of students appeared for JAC Class 10th examination was around 4.1 lakh and the pass percentage was 90.39% and pass percentage of JAC Class 12th was 85.48% when approximately 3.44 lakh students sat for the exam.

JAC Class 10th And 12th Results 2025: Official Websites

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Class 10th And 12th Results 2025: Steps To Check Class 10th and 12th Result

Step 1- Go to the official JAC website- jacresults.com.

Step 2- Find the link of “Results of Annual Secondary Examination 2025” or “Class 12th result” (under the relevant stream) on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3- Enter your roll number along with roll code correctly and submit it.

Step 4- Your result will be opened on the screen,

Step 5- Check your details and scores properly and download your scorecard.

Step 6- Print your scorecard and keep it safe for future reference.

JAC Class 10th And 12th Results 2025: Steps To Check Class 10th and 12th Result Via SMS

Sometimes due to heavy traffic official websites face some issues on the day of the result. In that case, students can check JAC Class 10th and 12th Results 2025 via SMS by following these steps:

Step 1- Open the SMS Application in your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type RESULT(space)JAC10/JAC12(Space)Roll code(Space)Roll Number

Step 3- Send this message to the number- 56263

Step 4- Your result for class 10th or 12th will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Save the message for the future reference

All the candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy and keep checking the official JAC website for the all important updates.