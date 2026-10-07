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JAC board half yearly exam timetable 2026: Dates, timings and exam day guidelines

Students should check the official timetable carefully for the examination date, subject, paper code and exam timings.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
JAC board half yearly exam timetable 2026: Dates, timings and exam day guidelines

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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JAC board half yearly exam timetable 2026: Dates, timings and exam day guidelines
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