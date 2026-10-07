/JAC board half yearly exam timetable 2026: Dates, timings and exam day guidelines

Students appearing for the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) half-yearly examinations are waiting for the board to release the official timetable for the 2026-27 academic session. As of October 7, the detailed date sheet for Classes 9 to 12 has not been released by JAC. The half-yearly examinations are conducted during the first half of the academic session to assess students' preparation before the annual board examinations.
Students should rely only on the official JAC website for the final schedule and avoid following unverified dates circulating on social media.
The exact examination dates will be confirmed only after the Jharkhand Academic Council releases the official timetable. However, the previous year's schedule provides an indication of the likely examination window.
For the 2025-26 academic session, the JAC and JCERT half-yearly examinations were conducted from October 8 to October 17, 2025. Based on the previous schedule, the 2026 half-yearly exams are expected to be held in October.
The expected schedule is:
These dates are only indicative and should not be treated as the final timetable until JAC issues an official notification.
The examination subjects will depend on the class and, in the case of senior secondary students, their respective stream.
For Classes 9 and 10, students are expected to appear for subjects including:
For Class 11, the subjects may include Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Political Science, History, Geography, English, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit and Physical Education.
Class 12 students will have subjects based on their Science, Commerce or Arts stream, along with the applicable language and elective papers.
Once the timetable is released, students can download the official PDF by following these steps:
Students should check the official timetable carefully for the examination date, subject, paper code and exam timings.
The official date sheet is expected to contain important information such as:
Students should follow the instructions issued by their school as well as the Jharkhand Academic Council. Some important precautions include:
The final exam-day instructions will be applicable as mentioned in the official JAC timetable or notification.
Until the official timetable is released, students should continue preparing according to their school syllabus rather than relying on tentative dates. They should also keep checking the official JAC website for the latest announcement.
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