JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT Today At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

JAC Board Result 2023: JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 is likely to be announced today, May 23, 2023 on jacresults.com, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will shortly release the JAC Board 10th and JAC Board 12th results 2023. Once available, a direct link to download Jharkhand Board 10th, and 12th Result 2023 will be published on JAC's official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can access their results by inputting their roll code and roll number. According to media reports, the JAC 10th and 12th results 2023 will be released today, May 23 at 2.30 PM.

However, there has been no formal confirmation of the release of the JAC 10th and 12th results in 2023. Students have been asked to keep track of the official JAC website for more updates. 

JAC Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards

  • Visit the official website of JAC - jacresults.com
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'JAC 10th, 12th result 2023' flashing on homepage
  • You will be forwarded to the login page.
  • Put in your roll number, birthdate, captcha, and other information.
  • JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download JAC 10th, 12th result 2023  and save it for future reference. 

JAC Board Result 2023: Official websites to check results

  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jac.nic.in
  • jacresults.com
  • jharresults.nic.in

JAC Class 10th test was held between March 14 and April 3, this year, while JAC Class 12th exam was held between March 14 and April 5, 2023.

