JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Class 12th Science Result Announced At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the JAC Board 12th Science results 2023. Students can check the direct link to download Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 published on JAC's official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can access their results by inputting their roll code and roll number.

JAC Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards

Visit the official website of JAC - jacresults.com

Click on the notification link that reads 'JAC 10th, 12th result 2023' flashing on homepage

You will be forwarded to the login page.

Put in your roll number, birthdate, captcha, and other information.

JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 and save it for future reference.

JAC Board Result 2023: Official websites to check results

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

JAC Class 10th Board Result 2023: Total Students

JAC Class 10th test was held between March 14 and April 3, this year, while JAC Class 12th exam was held between March 14 and April 5, 2023. JAC 12th Results will be issued for over 4 lakh students. Those who obtain at least 33 per cent marks will be declared qualified.