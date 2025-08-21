JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2025: Spot Round 2 Choices Filling Starts At jacchd.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2025: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has officially opened the choice filling process for the second spot round of counselling for students to take admission into the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelors of Architecture (BArch) programmes. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling can complete their choice filling through the official website, i.e. jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) application number and their password to login and then fill the preference list of their choice of courses and colleges. And candidates will have to physically report to the allotted college by 25th August, 2025 which was earlier 19th August but now is extended.

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2025: Steps To Fill Choices For Spot Round 2

Step 1: Go to the official website- jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Spot round 2 Registration/ Choice filling’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your JEE Application number and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, fill the choices of your preferred college and courses.

Step 6: Re-check everything and then submit it.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must note that the result for the spot round 2 seat allotment will be tentatively out on 23rd August, 2024 and then candidates who will be allotted the colleges will have to report to them by 25th August, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.