JAC Class 10 result 2026: How to check Jharkhand board matric result via website, DigiLocker and SMS
JAC Class 10 Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 online. Students can check their results using multiple methods including the official website, DigiLocker, and SMS services.
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JAC Class 10 Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 shortly, with the evaluation process now in its final phase. Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting the official release of the Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2026.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 online. Students can check their results using multiple methods including the official website, DigiLocker, and SMS services.
The result will be available on official portals like:
jacresults.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Students must keep their roll code and roll number ready to access their scorecards.
How to Check JAC 10th Result 2026 via Official Website
Follow these steps to check your result online:
Visit the official website – jacresults.com
Click on the link “JAC 10th Result 2026”
Enter your roll code and roll number
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and print the marksheet
It should be noted that the online marksheet is provisional; original certificates will be provided later by schools.
How to Check JAC 10th Result 2026 via DigiLocker
Students can also download their digital marksheet through DigiLocker, a government platform for verified documents.
Steps to download via DigiLocker:
Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the app
Sign in using Aadhaar/mobile number (or register)
Go to the Education section
Select “Jharkhand Academic Council”
Choose “Class 10 Marksheet”
Enter roll number, roll code, and year
Download your digital marksheet
Students must know that the DigiLocker marksheet is official and valid for admission purposes.
How to Check JAC 10th Result 2026 via SMS
For students with limited internet access, JAC also provides an SMS facility.To check the JAC Class 10th result via SMS, type JHA10 RollNumber and send it to 5676750.
Details Mentioned in JAC Result
Your JAC 10th marksheet will include:
Student name
Roll number & roll code
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Result status (Pass/Fail)
Important Instructions for Students
Check results only on official websites
Verify all details carefully
Download and save a copy of marksheet
Contact school in case of discrepancies
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