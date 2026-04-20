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NewsEducationJAC Class 10 result 2026: How to check Jharkhand board matric result via website, DigiLocker and SMS
JAC CLASS 10 RESULT 2026

JAC Class 10 result 2026: How to check Jharkhand board matric result via website, DigiLocker and SMS

JAC Class 10 Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 online. Students can check their results using multiple methods including the official website, DigiLocker, and SMS services.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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JAC Class 10 result 2026: How to check Jharkhand board matric result via website, DigiLocker and SMS

JAC Class 10 Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 shortly, with the evaluation process now in its final phase. Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting the official release of the Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2026.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 online. Students can check their results using multiple methods including the official website, DigiLocker, and SMS services.

The result will be available on official portals like:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Students must keep their roll code and roll number ready to access their scorecards.

How to Check JAC 10th Result 2026 via Official Website

Follow these steps to check your result online:

Visit the official website – jacresults.com

Click on the link “JAC 10th Result 2026”

Enter your roll code and roll number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet

It should be noted that the online marksheet is provisional; original certificates will be provided later by schools. 

How to Check JAC 10th Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Students can also download their digital marksheet through DigiLocker, a government platform for verified documents.

Steps to download via DigiLocker:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the app

Sign in using Aadhaar/mobile number (or register)

Go to the Education section

Select “Jharkhand Academic Council”

Choose “Class 10 Marksheet”

Enter roll number, roll code, and year

Download your digital marksheet

Students must know that the DigiLocker marksheet is official and valid for admission purposes.

How to Check JAC 10th Result 2026 via SMS

For students with limited internet access, JAC also provides an SMS facility.To check the JAC Class 10th result via SMS, type JHA10 RollNumber and send it to 5676750.

Details Mentioned in JAC Result

Your JAC 10th marksheet will include:

Student name

Roll number & roll code

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Important Instructions for Students

Check results only on official websites

Verify all details carefully

Download and save a copy of marksheet

Contact school in case of discrepancies

 

 

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