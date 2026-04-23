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NewsEducationJAC Class 10 Result 2026 out: How to download scorecard at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, 95 per cent students pass this year
JAC CLASS 10TH RESULT 2026

JAC Class 10 Result 2026 out: How to download scorecard at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, 95 per cent students pass this year

JAC Class 10 Result out: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially announced class 10th results for the students. Those students who have appeared for the class 10 examination can check their results at the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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JAC Class 10 Result 2026 out: How to download scorecard at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, 95 per cent students pass this yearJAC Result 2026

JAC Class 10 Result out: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially declared the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026. Those students who have appeared for the class 10th board examinations can now check their results online through the official websites. The class 10th result has been released in online mode, and candidates can access their scorecards by entering their roll code and roll number. 

Key Highlights of JAC Class 10 result 2026

  • Total Registered Students: 424,001
  • Students Appeared for Exam: 422,109
  • Total Students Passed: 402,178
  • Students Passed with First Division: 226,957
  • Students Passed with Second Division: 160,673
  • Students Passed with Third Division: 14,548
  • Overall Pass Percentage: 95.278%
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Also Read: KSEAB class 10th result 2026 out

How to check JAC Board class 10th results?

Students can check their results on the official portals such as jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. It is advised to download and keep a copy of the marksheet for future reference, as it will be required during admission to higher classes.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The scorecard will include important details such as student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, and result status. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the marksheet.

Also Read: UP Board results 2026 to be out soon

Passing criteria 

To pass the examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Those who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation, while students who fail in one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams.

With the declaration of the JAC Class 10 Result 2026, students can now move forward with their academic plans and apply for intermediate courses in Science, Commerce, or Arts streams.

 

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