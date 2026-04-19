JAC class 10 result 2026: Results to be out soon at jacresults.com, check latest updates

JAC 10th result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026 soon, as the evaluation process has reached its final stage. Lakhs of students who appeared for the board exams are now eagerly waiting for the official declaration of JAC 10th result 2026 Jharkhand board.

The board has not announced JAC 10th result 2026 date till now. However, it is expected in the last week of April 2026. The official confirmation is still awaited.

Evaluation Process Nearing Completion

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According to recent updates, the answer sheet evaluation is almost complete, and the board is currently finalising the result preparation process.

This stage includes:

Marks verification

Result tabulation

Final data compilation

Once these steps are completed, the result will be uploaded on the official portal.

Official Confirmation Amid Fake Result Claims

The board has also issued a notice cautioning students against fake result announcements circulating online. It clarified that the result has not yet been officially declared and urged students to rely only on official sources.

Students are advised to stay patient and avoid misinformation until the official notification is released.

Where to Check JAC 10th Result 2026

Once released, students can check their results jac 10th result 2026 link given below

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

Students will need the following login details:

Roll Code

Roll Number

Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the JAC Class 10 examination, students are required to score at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria may be eligible to appear for supplementary exams.

The JAC Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 3 to February 17, 2026, with over 4 lakh students appearing for the exams. The examinations were held across more than 1,200 centres throughout Jharkhand, ensuring smooth conduct across the state.

With the evaluation process in its final phase, the JAC Class 10 Result 2026 is expected anytime soon. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official websites for updates, while avoiding unofficial sources and rumours.