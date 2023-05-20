JAC Class 10th, 12th Results 2023: Jharkhand Board Result To Be Declared Today On jac.jharkhand.gov.in? Check Latest Updates

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon. As per latest media reports, Jharkhand Education Board is expected to announce the JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, however, the official confirmation for the date and time for the declaration of results is still awaited.

As per reports, JAC will announce the Jaharkhand Boar 10th results and Jharkhand Board 12th Results for Science stream simultaneously while JAC 12th Results for Arts and Commerce streams will be declared later.

Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Result 2023 Date Time

According to the latest media reports JAC is expected to declare Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2023 and Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 for the Science stream on May 20, however, the schedule is tentative in nature and an official confirmation regarding the date and time of the declaration of JAC Jharkhand Board Results 2023 is still awaited.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their Jharakhand 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 from the official websites - - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in following the simple steps given here

Here's How To Download JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023

Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2022 and take a printout for future use.