JAC Class 10th Matric Result 2025: jac.jharkhand.gov.in Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS, Digilocker

JAC Class 10th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Jharkhand Board Class 10 (Matric) Results 2025 today, May 27. As per the official schedule, the results will be announced during a press conference at 11:30 AM at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. Students will be able to access their scorecards online from 12:30 PM onwards. Once released, the Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2025 can be checked and downloaded from the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 9, 2025.

The JAC Class 10 board examinations for 2025 were held from February 11 to March 3 in the morning session, running from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM. After the written exams concluded, practical exams were conducted between March 4 and March 20 as part of the complete evaluation process. This year, more than 4.33 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exams, highlighting the extensive scale and significance of the Jharkhand Board's assessment process.

JAC Class 10th Result 2025: Here’s how to check via SMS

Students in regions with poor internet connectivity can check their JAC Class 10th results through SMS. To do this, type the message in the format:

RESULT JAC10 (RollCode) (RollNumber)

Send it to 56263. Your result details will be sent to your phone via SMS.

JAC Class 10th Result 2025: Here’s how to download via Digilocker

Access the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in. Go to the ‘Education’ section and choose Jharkhand Academic Council. Provide your roll number and required credentials. Securely download your digital marksheet to your device.

JAC Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 10 results on April 19. The overall pass percentage stood at 90.39%. Out of the 4,21,678 students who registered for the JAC Class 10 exams, 4,18,623 appeared, and 3,78,398 successfully passed. The pass percentage for girls was slightly higher at 91 percent, while the boys' pass percentage was 89.70 percent.