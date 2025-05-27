JAC Class 10th Result 2025 Declared At jac.jharkhand.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

JAC Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 10 board exam results today, May 27, 2025. As per the official announcement, the results released during a press conference at 11:30 AM at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. Students will be able to view and download their Jharkhand Board Matric Result 2025 online starting from 12:30 PM at the official website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC Class 10 results will also be accessible via DigiLocker. Once announced, students can visit results.digilocker.gov.in and select the Jharkhand Board to view their marks.

This year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) conducted the Matric and Intermediate board exams from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The Class 10 exams took place in the morning session (9:45 AM to 1:00 PM), while Class 12 exams were held in the afternoon shift (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM). Practical exams for Class 10 students were held from March 4 to March 20, 2025. Similarly, practicals for Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Arts students were also conducted during the same period.

JAC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official result portal at jacresults.com. On the homepage, click on the link for the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2025. Enter the required details, such as your roll code and roll number, then log in. Your Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Check and download it for future reference.

JAC Matric Result 2025; direct link to check marks memo here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was compelled to hold re-examinations for the Class 10 Science and Hindi subjects after reports of question paper leaks emerged. The original exams were cancelled when the leaked papers began circulating widely on social media platforms.

In 2024, the JAC Class 10 exams recorded an impressive overall pass rate of 90.39 percent. Girls achieved a higher success rate with 91 percent, surpassing the boys' pass percentage of 89.7 percent.