JAC Class 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Matric Result To Be OUT Tomorrow At jacresults.com- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

JAC Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the Matric or Class 10 final exam results on May 26. The results will first be announced during a press conference scheduled at 11.30 AM, after which students will be able to access their results online through the official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. This year, the JAC Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 3, 2025, during the morning session from 9.45 AM to 1 PM. Meanwhile, the Class 12 exams were held in the afternoon shift, running from 2:00 PM to 5.15 PM.

In addition to the theory exams, practical exams for Class 10 took place between March 4 and March 20, 2025. Similarly, the Intermediate (Class 12) practical examinations for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams were conducted during the same period, from March 4 to March 20, 2025.

A total of 4,33,890 students appeared for the Matriculation (Class 10) exams, while 3,50,138 students took the Intermediate (Class 12) exams conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) during February–March 2025. To facilitate the smooth conduct of the exams, the council established 1,297 centres for the matric exams and 789 centres for the intermediate exams across the state.

JAC Result 2025: Here's how to download

JAC Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 10 results on April 19. The overall pass percentage stood at 90.39%. Out of the 4,21,678 students who registered for the JAC Class 10 exams, 4,18,623 appeared, and 3,78,398 successfully passed. The pass percentage for girls was slightly higher at 91 percent, while the boys' pass percentage was 89.70 percent.