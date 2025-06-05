JAC Class 12 Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result DECLARED At jacresults.com- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the class 12th Arts Stream result today, i.e. 5th June, 2025, Thursday. All the students who have appeared for the JAC class 12th Arts stream examination can now check their result from the official website, i.e. jacresults.com.

The Class 12th arts stream examination took place from 11th February, 2025 to 3th March, 2025. The JAC released the class 12th result for Commerce and Science stream on 31st May this year. The overall pass percentage of science stream students is 79.26 per cent and the overall pass percentage of commerce stream students stands at 91 per cent. The result is expected to be released in a press conference that will be conducted by the Jharkhand Board in which they will announce the pass percentage of this year along with toppers list and other things.

JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2025: Pass Percentage of This Year

JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2025: Steps To Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official JAC website- jacresults.com

Step 2- You will see the link of “JAC 12th Arts Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll code and roll number or anything that is mentioned and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your result for JAC Class 12th result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your scorecard for future reference.

JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2025: Past Trends

Last Year, the overall pass percentage of class 12th Arts stream stood at 95.97 per cent, a total of 2,28,436 students registered for the examination, out of which 2,19,838 have successfully passed. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.