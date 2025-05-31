JAC Class 12 Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Result DECLARED At jacresults.com- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

JAC Class 12th Result 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the class 12th board examination results today, i.e. 31st May, 2025, Saturday. The result is declared on the official websites. The class 10th result this year was released on 27th May, 2025.

Students can now check their results from the official JAC website, i.e. jacresults.com. The other official website to check the results is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The class 12th examination took place from 11th February, 2025 to 4th March, 2025. Over 3 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The result is expected to be released in a press conference that will be conducted by the Jharkhand Board in which they will announce the pass percentage of this year along with toppers list and other things.

JAC Class 12th Result 2025: Pass Percentage of This Year

The overall pass percentag eof scince stream students is 79.26 per cent, A total 98,634 candidates have appeared for the science stream exams, out of which 78,186 candidates have successfully passed. While the overall pass percentage of commerce stream students stands at 91 per cent this year, a total of 22,066 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 20,285 candidates passed the commerce stream examination.

JAC Class 12th Result 2025: Steps To Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official JAC website- jacresults.com

Step 2- You will see the link of “Results of Annual Senior Secondary Examination-2025” or “JAC 12th Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll code and roll number or anything that is mentioned and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your result for JAC Class 12th result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your scorecard for future reference.

JAC Class 12th Result 2025: Past Year Pass Percentage

In 2024, the overall pass percentage of class 12th stood at 85.48 percent, the pass percentage for arts stream was 72.7 percent, 90.60 percent for commerce stream and pass percentage of arts stream stood at 93.7 percent. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.