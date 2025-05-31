JAC Class 12th Result 2025 OUT: jacresults.com Not Working? Here’s How To Check Via SMS, DigiLocker

JAC Class 12th Result 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the class 12th board examination results today, i.e. 31st May, 2025, Saturday. The links for the students to download their results are expected to be activated at 12:30 PM. The class 10th result this year was released on 27th May, 2025.

Once released, students will be able to check their results from the official JAC website, i.e. jacresults.com. The other official website to check the results is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The class 12th examination took place from 11th February, 2025 to 4th March, 2025. Over 3 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The result is expected to be released in a press conference that will be conducted by the Jharkhand Board in which they will announce the pass percentage of this year along with toppers list and other things.

The overall pass percentag eof scince stream students is 79.26 per cent, While the overall pass percentage of coomerce stream students stands at 91 per cent this year.

JAC Class 12th Result 2025: How to Check Result Via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: JAC12 (your roll code) (your roll number)

Step 3: Send the typed message to the number provided by the board- 56263.

Step 4: Your JAC Class 12th Result will appear in the SMS format.

Step 5: Check your scores and screenshot it for future reference.

JAC Class 12th Result 2025: How to Check Result Via DigiLocker?

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker Application on your phone or go to the official website- digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Login into your account using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar Number.

Step 3: Now go to the Education tab.

Step 4: Select your board, i.e. Jharkhand Academic Council section.

Step 5: Select your class, i.e 12 grade.

Step 6: Enter the required details of yours like your roll number or anything that is required.

Step 7: Download the JAC Class 12 marksheet for future use.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage of class 12th stood at 85.48 percent, the pass percentage for arts stream was 72.7 percent, 90.60 percent for commerce stream and pass percentage of arts stream stood at 93.7 percent. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.