JAC Class 12th result out soon at jacresults.com, check how to download scorecard

JAC Class 12 result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council is likely to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check their JAC Class 12 result 2026 on the official websites, including jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

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This year, over 3.7 lakh students appeared for the JAC Intermediate examinations across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. As per the reports, the board has completed the evaluation process, and the result declaration is expected anytime soon.

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To check the JAC Class 12 result 2026, students will need their roll code and roll number to access the JAC 12th marksheet online. The result will include subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status.

Along with the results, the board is also expected to release the toppers list, pass percentage, and stream-wise performance data. In previous trends, the Arts stream recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Commerce, while Science trailed behind.

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Where to check JAC class 12th result 2026

JAC Class 12th results will be made available on the official website given below. Along with the official website, results will also be made available on the DigiLocker and UMANG app.

Official website to check:

jacresults.com jac.jharkhand.gov.in

How to check the JAC Inter Result 2026

To check the JAC inter result, students need to follow the steps given below:

Visit jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in Click on the ‘Class 12 Result 2026’ link Enter roll code and roll number Submit to view and download the marksheet

In case of heavy traffic on official websites, students can also access their results through alternative platforms such as DigiLocker.

How to check results via DigiLocker

JAC class 12th result will also be available at DigiLocker by following the steps given below:

Open the DigiLocker app or visit its official website Sign in using your mobile number/Aadhaar (or create an account) Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ or ‘Education’ section Select Jharkhand Academic Council Click on “Class 12 Marksheet 2026” Enter your roll code and roll number Submit to view and download your result

Students should know that the DigiLocker marksheet is digitally verified and valid for official use.