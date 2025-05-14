JAC Class 9th Result 2025 DECLARED At jacresults.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JAC Board Class 9th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 9 Result 2025 today, May 14. Students who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official website – jacresults.com. The online result is provisional. The final mark sheets will be distributed by respective schools in the coming days. Students will be notified by their schools when the mark sheets are available. Those who clear the exam will be promoted to Class 10.

It’s important for students to carefully check all the details on their scorecard, including name, roll number, subjects, grades, and marks. Any discrepancies should be reported to the school immediately. To pass the JAC Class 9 exam in 2025, students must score at least 33%. A score between 33–44% earns a third division, 45–59% a second division, and 60% or above qualifies for the first division.

JAC Board Class 9th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board at jacresults.com.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “JAC 9th Results 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number to log in.

Step 4: Your Class 9 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your JAC 9th marksheet for future admission use.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Class 9 exam was 98.39%. Out of 4,71,201 students who appeared, 4,63,637 successfully passed the exam.

Students who either fail in one or two subjects or are unhappy with their results have the option to take the JAC Class 9 special exams. This opportunity is provided to help them avoid losing a year by offering a second chance. However, if a student does not pass the special exam, they will need to repeat the academic year.