JAC Delhi counselling 2026: Registration begins for BTech, BArch admissions; check eligibility, fee here

JAC Delhi: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi has started the online registration process for JAC Delhi 2026 counselling for admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by participating institutes in the national capital.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, jacdelhiadmission.nic.in.

Also Read: Education Minister takes onus for CBSE OSM glitches, assures corrective measures

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Candidates must know that the JAC Delhi counselling 2026 registration date and choice-filling process will be scheduled from May 28 and will continue till June 9, 2026. It is advised to complete the process within the stipulated deadline.

According to the official schedule, candidates who miss the initial registration window will get another opportunity from June 26 to June 28 through a special editing and registration window.

Premiere Engineering institutions covered under JAC Delhi

JAC Delhi counselling is conducted for admissions to the following premier engineering institutions:

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi)

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU)

Candidates must know that the admissions will be based on JEE Main 2026 ranks.

JAC Delhi registration fee

Candidates participating in the counselling process must pay a non-refundable registration-cum-counselling fee of Rs 1,500, excluding transaction charges.

JAC Delhi eligibility criteria

Applicants seeking admission through JAC Delhi 2026 must have appeared in JEE Main 2026. Candidates should also meet the academic eligibility requirements prescribed by participating institutions.

For most BTech programmes, students are required to have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

How to apply for JAC Delhi 2026 counselling

To fill out the JAC Delhi admission 2026 form, candidates will need to follow these steps to register online:

Visit the official JAC Delhi website.

Click on the registration link for JAC Delhi 2026.

Log in using JEE Main application credentials.

Fill in personal, academic, and category details.

Pay the counselling fee online.

Complete choice filling and lock preferences.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Also Read: KEA KCET result 2026: Scorecard to be announced on this date, details here

Seat Reservation

Under the JAC Delhi admission policy, 85% of seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the Delhi region, while the remaining 15% seats are open for outside Delhi candidates.

The counselling process will include multiple rounds of seat allotment, document verification, and admission confirmation. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding seat allotment schedules and counselling rounds.