JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 To Be Declared Today: Know How To Check

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council class 10th and 12th results are most likely to be declared on Sunday (May 21). Once declared, students who appeared in the JAC board class 10 and class 12 examinations this year, will be be able to check their board results from the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The JAC class 10th examinations were announced from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5.



Candidates will be able to check their results through their login details.

JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of JAC - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council.