JAC Jharkhand Matriculation Board Results 2020: Class 10 results declared on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Wednesday (July 8) declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result. The results were to be announced at 1 pm but after a brief delay the results are now out.

A total of 2.88 lakh (2,88,928) students cleared the secondary exam successfully, the minister announced. This year, a total of 3.87 lakh (3,87,695) students appeared in the examination which were held between February 11 to 28. In 2019.

Students can check the results on jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in.

In 2019, JAC had recorded 70.77 per cent results in class 10 examination. It was announced in 2019 that students securing 60 per cent and above marks will be awarded first division, whereas those who score 45 per cent and above but below 60 per cent will be awarded second division. Students who score 33 per cent and above but below 45 per cent are awarded a third division.

Earlier, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had informed that the result announced by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto at 1 pm on Wednesday. Usually the results are delared by May, however, the 2020 Board Result result was delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the class 12 exam sheets is underway the result will be released by the month-end.