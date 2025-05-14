JAC Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Result To Be DECLARED Soon At jacresults.com- Here’s How To Check Result Online

JAC Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 soon. The results are expected to be declared this month once the evaluation process is completed. Students who appeared for the Jharkhand Board exams can check their results online on the official websites — jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jharresults.nic.in. To view the result, students will need their roll number and roll code mentioned on their admit card.

The scorecard will be important for students who plan to take admission in colleges or apply for professional courses. Last year, the Class 10 result was declared on April 19, and the Class 12 result was announced on April 30. This year, the exams were held from February 11 to March 4, so the results are likely to be out in May as well. Approximately 4.6 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The result is expected to be released in a press conference that will be conducted by the Jharkhand Board in which they will announce the pass percentage of this year along with toppers list and other things.

JAC Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps To Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official JAC website- jacresults.com

Step 2- You will see the link of “Results of Annual Secondary Examination-2025” or “JAC 10/12th Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll code and roll number or anything that is mentioned and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your result for JAC Class 10th or 12th result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your scorecard for future reference.

JAC Board Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, the overall pass percentage of class 10th was 90.39 percent while the pass percentage of class 12th stood at 85.48 percent, the pass percentage for arts stream was 72.7 percent, 90.60 percent for commerce stream and pass percentage of arts stream stood at 93.7 percent. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.