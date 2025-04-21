JAC Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result To Be Out Soon At jacresults.com- Check Details Here

JAC Class 10 Result 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the class 10th board examination result soon. However, the board has not given any particular date for the result announcement but according to past trends as in 2024, the class 10th Jharkhand Board result was declared on 19th April.

Once released, students will be able to check their results from the official JAC website, i.e. jacresults.com. The other official website to check the results is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The result is expected to be released in a press conference that will be conducted by the Jharkhand Board in which they will announce the pass percentage of this year along with toppers list and other things.

JAC Class 10 Result 2025: Steps To Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official JAC website- jacresults.com

Step 2- You will see the link of “Results of Annual Secondary Examination-2025” or “JAC 10TH Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll code and roll number or anything that is mentioned and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your admit card for JAC Class 10th result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your scorecard for future reference.

The Jharkhand board class 10th examination took place from 11th February, 2025 to 9th March, 2025. Approximately 4.6 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. In 2024, the overall pass percentage of class 10th was 90.39 percent. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.