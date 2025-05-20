JAC Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Class 8, 9 Result OUT At jacresults.com- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

JAC Class 8, 9 Result 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has officially released the class 8th and 9th result today, i.e. 20th May, Tuesday. All the students who have appeared for the class 8th and 9th examination can now check their results on the official JAC website jacresults.com.

Students will need their roll number and roll code to pass access their Jharkhand board class 8th and 9th result, wihtout these details they won't be able to check their results.

(Link for Students will be activated later)

JAC Class 8, 9 Result 2025: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of JAC Class 8th examination stands at 94.39 per cent, a total of 4,99,972 students have appeared for the class 8 examination this year, out of which 4,71,937 students have successfully passed the exam.

JAC Class 8, 9 Result 2025: How to Check The Result

Step 1: Go to the official JAC website- jacresults.com.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘JAC Class 8th Result 2025’ and 'JAC Class 9th Result 2025' on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your roll number and roll code and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your JAC Class 8, 9 Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the scorecard.

Step 7: Print out your marksheet for future reference.

All the students must note that they need at least 33 per cent to paas the class 8th and 9th examination in every subject and overall aggregate. And also note that the marksheets they will get online are provisional marsheets and original ones will be provided by their respective schools later. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.