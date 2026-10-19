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Jamia forms 7-member panel to address students’ grievances amid hunger strike

The administration has appealed to students and other stakeholders to cooperate in maintaining peace.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Jamia forms 7-member panel to address students’ grievances amid hunger strike
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Jamia forms 7-member panel to address students’ grievances amid hunger strike
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