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Jamia Millia Islamia distance education admission 2026; Application open for 49 courses

Those candidates who are interested can apply at the Jamia official website jamia.ac.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia distance education admission 2026; Application open for 49 courses

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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