/Jamia Millia Islamia distance education admission 2026; Application open for 49 courses

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opened admissions for the July 2026 academic session across 49 distance and online programmes offered through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).
Those candidates who are interested can apply at the Jamia official website jamia.ac.in.
Candidates must know that the Jamia application form 2026 window opened on 24 July 2026, while the Jamia distance admission 2026 last date to apply is 10 August 2026.
Candidates must apply through the official online portal — no printed application forms are accepted for this admission cycle.
CDOE, JMI runs undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and advanced diploma programmes in ODL (Open and Distance Learning) and online modes. The line-up includes:
Advanced Diplomas: Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Public Policy and Governance, International Relations and Global Governance, Educational Media Production, Mass Media (Hindi), Mass Media (Urdu)
Admission to most UG and PG programmes is granted on a merit basis. However, candidates applying for MBA and B.Ed programmes must appear for and clear an entrance test conducted by the university.
Bachelor's degree programmes: 4 years, spread across 8 semesters
Master's degree programmes: 2 years, spread across 4 semesters
Candidates are advised to check the official JMI CDOE website regularly for updates on the application process, entrance test schedules (for MBA/B.Ed), and further admission-related notices.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.