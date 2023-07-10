Jammu & Kashmir Board Result 2023: JKBOSE Class 11 Result Declared At jkbose.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecard Here

JKBOSE Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the Class 11 results 2023 today. Regular students who appeared in the Class 11 part I annual exam will be able to check the results through the official website, jkbose.nic.in. Candidates will have to score 36% in theory and practical, separately in the practical test and internal assessment, and 36% aggregate marks to be declared pass in the Class 11. Those students who clear the exam will be able to take admission in Class 12.

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023: Direct Link

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2023: Steps To Download Scores

- Visit the JKBOSE official website, jkbose.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Session Annual Regular 2023’.

- Now enter roll number and registration number on the space provided.

- Enter the captcha code, generated different for different users.

- Now, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- View the marks secured in each subject and download the results.

- JKBOSE Class 11 mark sheet 2023 has to be kept safe for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023: Alternative Methods To Check Scores

To check the result, candidates need to provide their roll number and date of birth. An alternative method to check the result is through SMS using the specified format: JKBOSE <space> Roll Number <space> Date of Birth. The SMS should be sent to the registered mobile number.

JKBOSE Class 11th 2023: Exam Date

JKBOSE conducted Class 11th final examination for the hard zone areas from April 12 to May 14 and for others, it was held from March 6 to April 26.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023: Stats

Result of Class 10 final exam under the uniform academic calendar was announced in June in which 80 per cent of the students of UTs of J&K and Ladakh had qualified.In Class 10, as many as 1,48,701 students were enrolled of whom 1,18,791 were announced pass.