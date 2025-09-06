Advertisement
JAMMU SCHOOLS HOLIDAY

Jammu Schools To Reopen On September 10 After Rain Disruptions- Details Here

Schools in Jammu were closed after the region was hit by heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides starting August 26, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu Schools To Reopen On September 10 After Rain Disruptions- Details Here

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has confirmed that schools will reopen on September 10, ending nearly two weeks of disruption for students and parents. School heads and staff have been instructed to return on Monday, carry out safety and security checks, and prepare for offline classes. Chief education officers will monitor daily operations and submit compliance reports to ensure schools are fully ready.

Schools in Jammu were closed after the region was hit by heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides starting August 26. The continuous downpour damaged infrastructure, disrupted transport, and created safety concerns for children commuting to school. To ensure the safety of students and staff, authorities suspended offline classes.c“The concerned chief education officers shall monitor day-to-day activities and submit a detailed report to this office. All concerned are hereby directed to ensure timely compliance of the instructions in letter and spirit," the order stated.

According to officials quoted by PTI, heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district led to the damage of 283 houses and forced the evacuation of 950 people. They further said that continuous rainfall also damaged 84 roads, 98 water supply schemes, and 71 power feeders in the district.

Also Read: September 2025 School Holiday List: Check Dates For Festivals And Regional Closures

Schools remained closed in Delhi- NCR Region

The disruption was not confined to Jammu alone. On September 3, several district administrations across North India — including Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar in the Delhi-NCR region — also directed schools to remain closed. The closure impacted students from nursery to Class 12, as officials cited heavy waterlogging, traffic issues, and unsafe conditions caused by continuous rainfall. Parents were asked to keep children at home, while schools were encouraged to continue classes online to maintain learning.

Structural checks to be conducted 

Now that weather conditions have improved, authorities are working to bring academic activities back on track. The Directorate has stressed safety, directing schools to conduct thorough structural checks before reopening. The gradual resumption of offline classes highlights a careful balance between ensuring student safety and meeting academic needs.

The reopening of schools in Jammu marks a vital step toward normalcy after prolonged disruption, with the administration reaffirming its focus on protecting children while keeping the academic calendar aligned.

