Jammu summer vacation 2026 announced for schools amid rising heatwave conditions

Jammu summer vacation 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced summer vacations for schools falling under the Summer Zone of Jammu Division in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions and rising temperatures across the region.

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Education Minister Sakina Itoo shared the update through an official post on social media, outlining separate vacation schedules for primary and senior classes.

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Summer vacation dates for Jammu summer zone schools

According to the official announcement, summer vacations for primary classes will begin from June 1, 2026. Students studying in Classes 6 to 12 will start their summer break from June 8, 2026. The vacation period for both groups is scheduled to continue until July 22, 2026.

The staggered schedule has been introduced keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions affecting the Jammu region.

Sakina Itoo shares official announcement

Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced the decision through her official X account, stating that the move was taken considering the prevailing weather conditions in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division. (X (formerly Twitter))

In her message, the minister also wished students a safe and enjoyable summer vacation.

Keeping in view the prevailing weather conditions, summer vacations for schools falling under Summer Zone of Jammu Division shall commence w.e.f. 01.06.2026 for Primary Classes and w.e.f. 08.06.2026 for students of Classes 6th to 12th.

Wishing all students a safe and enjoyable… — Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) May 23, 2026

Heatwave conditions prompt government action

The decision comes as Jammu continues to experience unusually high temperatures. According to reports, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius, which was above the seasonal average. Authorities have warned that temperatures could rise further in the coming days.

The Jammu Municipal Corporation has also issued a heatwave advisory asking residents, especially children and elderly citizens, to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during peak afternoon hours.

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Advisory issued for students and parents

Authorities have advised parents to ensure children remain hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to heat during the vacation period. The administration has also cautioned people against leaving children inside parked vehicles due to rapidly increasing temperatures inside enclosed spaces.

The precautionary measures are aimed at protecting students from heat-related illnesses during the ongoing summer season.

Schools in other regions may follow a different schedule

The vacation announcement currently applies only to schools falling under the Summer Zone of Jammu Division. Educational institutions in the Kashmir Division and winter zones of Jammu may follow separate schedules depending on weather conditions in their respective regions.

Earlier as well, school timings and reopening schedules in Jammu and Kashmir were revised due to changing weather conditions and heatwave concerns.

Several states across India have either revised school timings or announced early summer vacations due to severe heatwave conditions this year. Educational authorities in different regions have been taking preventive measures to ensure student safety amid rising temperatures.