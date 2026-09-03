/Janmashtami 2026: School holiday tomorrow (September 4); Check state-wise list

Schools in multiple states will remain closed tomorrow, September 4, 2026 for Krishna Janmashtami, the festival marking Lord Krishna's birth.
Both government and private schools are expected to observe the closure, though the actual holiday list depends on the state and, in some cases, the school itself. However, parents
and students are advised to keep updated with their respective schools regarding clousres.
The Janmashtami holiday applies to schools in:
Parents in other states should check directly with their child's school or the local education department, since not every state has notified the same holiday calendar.
September 4 is a Friday this year, so schools that also stay shut on Saturdays will effectively give students three days off September 4, 5 and 6. However, not every school follows a Saturday holiday, though, so this extended break won't apply across the board.
Janmashtami is one of the biggest festivals on the Hindu calendar, and it's usually celebrated with prayers late into the night, cultural events at temples and community halls, and the Dahi Handi tradition in several parts of the country.
Families also come together for festive meals. Given how widely it's observed, most state governments treat it as a holiday for schools and colleges too, in some places.
Not every school observes the holiday on the same date, so it's worth confirming with the school directly. Some states have changed holiday dates at short notice in the past, so it
helps to keep an eye on fresh circulars. Classes are expected to resume normally once the holiday is over.
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