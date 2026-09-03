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Janmashtami 2026: School holiday tomorrow (September 4); Check state-wise list

Schools in multiple states will remain closed tomorrow, September 4, 2026 for Krishna Janmashtami, the festival marking Lord Krishna's birth.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 12:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Janmashtami 2026: School holiday tomorrow (September 4); Check state-wise list

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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