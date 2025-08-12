Janmashtami School Holiday 2025: Schools To Remain Shut In THESE States, Check Dates, Other Details

Janmashtami School Holiday: Krishna Janmashtami, the festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Known for its deep spiritual and cultural significance, this occasion is observed with great enthusiasm across India. Devotees take part in devotional songs, dances, plays depicting Krishna’s life, and elaborate rituals. Cities like Mathura and Vrindavan, which are believed to be closely connected to Lord Krishna’s birth and early life, witness grand celebrations, attracting pilgrims and tourists from all over the country.

While Janmashtami holds special importance for people nationwide, whether it is declared a public holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices is decided by individual state governments. This is because public holidays in India are not entirely fixed at the national level but often depend on regional customs, traditions, and administrative policies.

Janmashtami School Holiday: Schools shut in THESE states

In India, festival holidays are decided by individual state governments, and Janmashtami is no different. For 2025, many states have declared it an official holiday, resulting in the closure of schools, banks, and government offices.

States observing the holiday this year include Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh. Major cities such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla will also mark the occasion with official closures and celebrations.

States where offices and schools will remain open

In several other states and major cities, Janmashtami will be observed as a regular working Saturday. States like Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Delhi, and Goa generally do not list it as a public holiday. Cities such as Agartala, Aizawl, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kohima, New Delhi, and Panaji are expected to function as usual. While cultural programmes may still be organised, they are usually smaller in scale, and participation is left to personal choice.

This variation highlights India’s federal setup, where factors like population, cultural practices, and state-level decisions influence the holiday calendar. Since there is no central rule, the final confirmation comes from local government announcements, often leaving students, parents, and employees unsure until official schedules are released.