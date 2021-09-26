हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 Admit card released at jeeadv.ac.in, check steps to download

JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on October 3, 2021.

JEE Advanced 2021 Admit card released at jeeadv.ac.in, check steps to download
Representational image

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 admit card has been released. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. 

JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on October 3, 2021. The result of JEE Advanced 2021 will be declared on October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to download admit card

1. Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the admit card download link

3. Login using application details including unique registration number and password

4. JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference 

Candidates are recommended to carefully go through all details mentioned in the Admit card. In case of any discrepancy, report it immediately to the authorities. 

The JEE Advanced 2021 Admit card is mandatory to enter the exam hall. It will include details like the exam centre, a self-declaration form and instructions for the exam day. 

JEE Advanced will be held for two papers, in which the papers will be conducted for a duration of three hours each. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. 

The registration of JEE Advanced 2021 started on September 15. Indian candidates who secured top 2.5 lakh ranks will be allowed for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the JEE Main result 2021 on the intervening night of September 14-15. Around 44 candidates scored 100 percentile, while 18 candidates had bagged AIR 1.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JEE Advanced 2021JEE Advanced 2021 Admit cardJEE Advanced exam 2021
Next
Story

Pizza served in a Kulhad: This desi rendition of Italian dish has internet divided - Watch

Must Watch

PT16M6S

Badi Bahas: Big statement of Deputy CM of Haryana, like Punjab, there can be upheaval in Rajasthan too