JEE Advanced 2021 Admit card released at jeeadv.ac.in, check steps to download

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 admit card has been released. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on October 3, 2021. The result of JEE Advanced 2021 will be declared on October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to download admit card

1. Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the admit card download link

3. Login using application details including unique registration number and password

4. JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are recommended to carefully go through all details mentioned in the Admit card. In case of any discrepancy, report it immediately to the authorities.

The JEE Advanced 2021 Admit card is mandatory to enter the exam hall. It will include details like the exam centre, a self-declaration form and instructions for the exam day.

JEE Advanced will be held for two papers, in which the papers will be conducted for a duration of three hours each. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The registration of JEE Advanced 2021 started on September 15. Indian candidates who secured top 2.5 lakh ranks will be allowed for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced the JEE Main result 2021 on the intervening night of September 14-15. Around 44 candidates scored 100 percentile, while 18 candidates had bagged AIR 1.

