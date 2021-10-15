हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mridul Agarwal

JEE Advanced 2021 result declared, check highest-ever percentile scored by topper Mridul Agarwal

JEE Advanced 2021 result: Mridul Agarwal scored 348 marks out of 360 marks. 

JEE Advanced 2021 result declared, check highest-ever percentile scored by topper Mridul Agarwal
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@ALLENkota

New Delhi: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi created history after he secured all India rank (AIR) 1 in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 with 99.66%, the highest-ever percentile in the IIT entrance test. 

Mridul Agarwal scored 348 marks out of 360 marks in JEE Advanced 2021. Earlier he had secured 99.99 percentile in JEE Main (February) 2021 while scoring 100 percentile in the March session.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur released the JEE Advanced result 2021 today on jeeadv.ac.in. 

Kavya Chopra also of IIT Delhi emerged as the female topper with Common Rank List (CRL) 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360. Around 1,41,699 candidates appeared in JEE Advanced 2021 exam which was conducted in 2 papers. Out of these, 41,862 candidates have qualified JEE Advanced 2021, out of which nearly 6,452 females candidates have cleared the exam. 

In 2020, Chirag Falor had secured all India rank 1 in JEE Advanced. He had gained 352 marks out of 396.

JEE Advanced 2021 was organised in two shifts on October 3, 2021. JEE Advanced is conducted for undergraduate (UG) admission to institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur also released the final answer key today, which was prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates after the provisional answer key was released. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mridul AgarwalJEE Advanced result 2021JEE Advanced ResultIIT JEE Advanced 2021JEE Advanced 2021 toppers
Next
Story

Infant born in hospital toilet at Kanpur gets stuck in toilet bowl, dies

Must Watch

PT31M34S

Singhu Border: Case of brutal murder of an unknown person comes to the fore, probe starts