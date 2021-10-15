JEE Advanced 2021 result declared, check highest-ever percentile scored by topper Mridul Agarwal

New Delhi: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi created history after he secured all India rank (AIR) 1 in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 with 99.66%, the highest-ever percentile in the IIT entrance test.

Mridul Agarwal scored 348 marks out of 360 marks in JEE Advanced 2021. Earlier he had secured 99.99 percentile in JEE Main (February) 2021 while scoring 100 percentile in the March session.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur released the JEE Advanced result 2021 today on jeeadv.ac.in.

Kavya Chopra also of IIT Delhi emerged as the female topper with Common Rank List (CRL) 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360. Around 1,41,699 candidates appeared in JEE Advanced 2021 exam which was conducted in 2 papers. Out of these, 41,862 candidates have qualified JEE Advanced 2021, out of which nearly 6,452 females candidates have cleared the exam.

In 2020, Chirag Falor had secured all India rank 1 in JEE Advanced. He had gained 352 marks out of 396.

JEE Advanced 2021 was organised in two shifts on October 3, 2021. JEE Advanced is conducted for undergraduate (UG) admission to institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur also released the final answer key today, which was prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates after the provisional answer key was released.

