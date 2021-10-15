JEE Advanced 2021 result declared, here's how to check at jeeadv.ac.in

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2021 has been declared on Friday (October 15). Candidates can check the results on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur published the results and the final answer key today. Candidates can access the results using their exam roll number, registration number and date of birth.

JEE Advanced result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website on jeeadv.ac.in

2. Click on JEE advanced 2021 result

3. Login using credentials like registration number

4. Submit the details and the result will appear

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the counselling schedule on October 11 and students can check the website for the same. Those who have cleared JEE Advanced 2021 can appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) to get admission to BArch courses in the IITs. The online registration for candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will commence from October 22.

JEE Advanced 2021 was organised in two shifts on October 3, 2021. JEE Advanced is conducted for undergraduate (UG) admission to institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).