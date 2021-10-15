हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE Advanced result 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 result: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi bags AIR 1, Kavya Chopra is female topper

JEE Advanced 2021 result: Kavya Chopra also of IIT Delhi emerged as the female topper with CRL 98. 

JEE Advanced 2021 result: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi bags AIR 1, Kavya Chopra is female topper
Representational image

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2021 today (October 15) on jeeadv.ac.in. Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi bagged AIR 1 with 348 marks out of 360 marks. 

As per media reports, Mridul has not only topped JEE Advanced 2021 but has emerged as the highest marks scorer in recent years as he scored 99.66%. Kavya Chopra also of IIT Delhi emerged as the female topper with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360.

Around 1,41,699 candidates appeared in JEE Advanced 2021 exam which was conducted in 2 papers. Out of these, 41,862 candidates have qualified JEE Advanced 2021, out of which nearly 6,452 females candidates have cleared the exam. 

JEE Advanced 2021 was organised in two shifts on October 3, 2021. JEE Advanced is conducted for undergraduate (UG) admission to institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

In 2020, Chirag Falor had secured all India rank 1 in JEE Advanced. He had gained 352 marks out of 396.

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur also released the final answer key today, which was prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates after the provisional answer key was released. 

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the counselling schedule on October 11 and students can check the website for the same. Those who have cleared JEE Advanced 2021 can appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) to get admission to BArch courses in the IITs. The online registration for candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will commence from October 22.  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JEE Advanced result 2021JEE Advanced ResultIIT JEE Advanced 2021JEE Advanced 2021 toppers
Next
Story

People involved in attacks on Hindu temples, Durga Puja venues will be hunted down: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Must Watch

PT28M6S

It's 96th RSS' foundation day along with Vijayadashami today, Mohan Bhagwat to address soon