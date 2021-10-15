JEE Advanced 2021 result: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi bags AIR 1, Kavya Chopra is female topper

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced result 2021 today (October 15) on jeeadv.ac.in. Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi bagged AIR 1 with 348 marks out of 360 marks.

As per media reports, Mridul has not only topped JEE Advanced 2021 but has emerged as the highest marks scorer in recent years as he scored 99.66%. Kavya Chopra also of IIT Delhi emerged as the female topper with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360.

Around 1,41,699 candidates appeared in JEE Advanced 2021 exam which was conducted in 2 papers. Out of these, 41,862 candidates have qualified JEE Advanced 2021, out of which nearly 6,452 females candidates have cleared the exam.

JEE Advanced 2021 was organised in two shifts on October 3, 2021. JEE Advanced is conducted for undergraduate (UG) admission to institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

In 2020, Chirag Falor had secured all India rank 1 in JEE Advanced. He had gained 352 marks out of 396.

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur also released the final answer key today, which was prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates after the provisional answer key was released.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the counselling schedule on October 11 and students can check the website for the same. Those who have cleared JEE Advanced 2021 can appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) to get admission to BArch courses in the IITs. The online registration for candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will commence from October 22.

